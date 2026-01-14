Coldwave conditions prevail in Gurugram as minimum temperature drops to 3.5°C

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in Gurugram as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5°C on Wednesday, rising from 0.3°C recorded on Tuesday morning. Due to dense fog, the visibility was reduced to 300 meters at 3am in the outer and rural areas and reached 350 meters by 8:30am. (PTI photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning and placed the city under a yellow alert, which, earlier valid till Tuesday, is likely to be extended through Wednesday.

“Weather is likely to improve in the region in the coming two to three days, with the mercury seeing slight improvement, rising by 2°C to 3°C towards normalcy,” a senior IMD official said.

The IMD has cautioned that dense fog is likely to prevail during late night and early morning hours, reducing visibility on highways and arterial roads.

Due to dense fog, the visibility was reduced to 300 meters at 3am in the outer and rural areas and reached 350 meters by 8:30am. Dense fog was seen across key arterial roads, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Golf Course Extension Road in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the Westerly winds remained constant between 5.5 and 7.4 km/hour during the night, and increased up to 11 km/hour at 9am on Wednesday.

In nearby districts namely Faridabad, the minimum temperature was observed 4.2°C, in Jhajjar it was recorded 5.3°. While the lowest minimum temperature in the state is 0.4°C recorded in Saragthal.

According to meteorological officials, the cold wave is expected to continue over the next few days, with night temperatures remaining significantly below normal.

An advisory has been issued urging people—especially the elderly, children and those with health conditions—to avoid prolonged exposure to cold.