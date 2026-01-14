Cold wave conditions continue for 4th day as mercury plunges to 3.8°C in Delhi

Cold wave conditions continued for a fourth day on Wednesday as the mercury plunged 3.6 degrees below normal to 3.8°C at Safdarjung, Delhi’s representative weather observatory, and the air quality remained “very poor”. A minimum temperature of 3.6°C was recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory, 4°C at Ayanagar, 4.4°C at Palam, and 4.6°C at Ridge. A 24-hour average AQI of 354 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C, the coldest in three years since January 2023. The minimum temperature of 2.9°C at Ayanagar on Sunday was the lowest for any weather station this season.

Cold wave conditions were expected to abate from Thursday as a feeble western disturbance approaches. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 4-6°C on Thursday, 5-7°C on Friday, and 8-10°C by Sunday.

An India Meteorological Department official said multiple weather stations logged cold wave conditions on Wednesday as the minimum was 4°C or lower.

A cold wave is when the minimum temperature is below 10°C, while its departure is also 4.5°C or more below normal. The minimum temperature of 4°C or lower is also classified as a cold wave.

A 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354 (very poor) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday, compared to 360 (poor) at 4pm on Tuesday. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said “very poor” air quality was expected until January 22.