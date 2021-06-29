Colonies with unauthorised drinking water supply to be removed from billing system

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, has asked all the councillors to send a list of colonies without a provision of authorised drinking water supply, or standpost water in their respective wards. Such colonies will be removed from the water billing system, according to an MCG release on Tuesday. The development comes amidst complaints of drinking water supply bills being distributed in illegal colonies, or those waiting to be taken over by the MCG.

Ahuja issued these directions to the MCG officials during the first monthly meeting held with councillors at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Tuesday. They mainly discussed points related to the water supply, said officials, privy to the matter.

A meeting will be held between MCG councillors and the commissioner over civic matters pertaining to the MCG, identifying problem areas, and coming up with possible solutions so that development work could be expedited, on last Tuesday of every month, Ahuja had issued an order earlier this month.

Many councillors had raised issues over water bills with Ahuja, and he subsequently asked all the councillors to compile a list of such areas, so that those could be removed from the billing list altogether, said a senior MCG official who was present at the meeting.

“The MCG commissioner (Ahuja) has also directed the MCG chief engineer, TL Sharma, to ask all executive engineers (XENs) to check unauthorised water connections and ensure that the water supply is metered,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.

Ahuja also sought records of all water boosting stations build by the civic body in the past three years, along with the status report, to check whether those are functional or non-operational at the moment. According to the officials, Ahuja has directed Sharma to compile the list — details of which will be filled by respective XENs.

The issue of cleaning weeds and dirt spread across vacant plots in the district was also discussed briefly during the meeting. On this, Ahuja has directed the officials of MCG’s horticulture wing to take action and spread pesticides wherever needed.