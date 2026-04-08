Concern for Gurugram as Sector 106 flags poor roads, proximity to planned waste plant

“On the whole, Sector 106 and the Dwarka Expressway promise a certain standard of living. However, once you start living here, you encounter a host of civic issues, which is disappointing for someone who has invested crores in a home,” said Neeraj Yadav, a resident of Sector 106.

The sector has two condominiums housing nearly 2,000 families, with several more projects under construction. Residents said the promised standard of living has not materialised.

Residents of Sector 106 along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram have raised multiple civic concerns, including a proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant near housing societies, lack of piped natural gas (PNG) connectivity, missing road infrastructure, and poor sanitation, despite the area emerging as a premium residential hub.

A key concern is the proposed C&D waste plant by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which residents say is too close to residential areas.

However, according to MCG officials, they have the approval status for the plant. Around ₹90 lakh is being allocated to develop the C&D waste plant and its construction is ongoing.

“The C&D plant proposed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is alarmingly close to residential societies—just about 150 metres away. Another major concern is that it will come up right next to a primary school currently under construction. This could be harmful for students, children, and staff once the plant becomes operational,” said Yash Varmani, a resident of Godrej Meridian. He added that a medical centre is around 500 metres from the site. “Constructing a C&D dumping site near healthcare facilities is highly irresponsible and poses direct risks to patients, children and the elderly,” he said.

To be sure, Haryana’s guidelines for C&D waste processing plants do not specify a fixed buffer zone distance in metres from residential societies; instead, they require a “buffer zone of no development” for facilities exceeding 5 tonnes per day, strengthened by a vegetative boundary. This aligns with the Central Pollution Control Board rules, noting site avoidance of habitation clusters; however, no preferred numeric distances of the buffer zones are specified.

Akansha Tanwar, regional officer at HSPCB, said that the department is unaware about the waste plant. “We will inspect the plant within this week to check if there are any violations,” she said.

Residents also flagged existing dust pollution along the Dwarka Expressway and lack of basic amenities. “Instead of constructing such waste plants in close proximity to residents, authorities should focus on much-needed infrastructure such as parks, sports facilities, green belts, community halls, or urban forests. However, what is being proposed are waste dumping sites within residential areas. Our sector still does not have any such community spaces,” Yadav added.

Ravindra Yadav, Additional Commissioner at MCG, said, “Such facilities will streamline the collection and scientific handling of C&D waste in the city. As for concerns related to dust pollution, once the plant gets operational, we will ensure regular water sprinkling to effectively mitigate dust.”

‘Lack of PNG links’

Residents also highlighted the lack of PNG connectivity, calling it a major inconvenience, especially amid an LPG crisis. “It definitely added to our worries since we did not have PNG connections. A PNG connection would solve this problem instantly, but authorities have been slow to respond,” said Varmani.

“Timely approvals could have prevented the current LPG crisis. Even after giving consent for installations, connections are still pending,” said Yadav.

In response, a senior HCG official, requesting anonymity, said, “Discussions are in process to connect six more residential societies to PNG by April-end.”

The official said that Sector 106 is not included in the list as of now and they expediting the process of providing PNG to the societies in Dwarka Expressway.

‘Missing 24-m wide roads’