Concern for Gurugram: From potholes to sewage woes, Sector 28 seeks urgent fixes

Residents of Sector 28 in Gurugram say that while civic conditions in the prime locality have improved in recent years, persistent issues related to roads, footpaths, encroachment, parking, sewage and drainage continue to demand urgent attention from authorities. The concerns are sharper in Chakkarpur village, which falls under Sector 28, where residents report worsening sanitation, crumbling roads and neglected public assets. A cratered street near Golf Course Road in Sector 28. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Locals said several internal roads in Sector 28 were improved and reconstructed last year, but the road connecting Sectors 28 and 27 remains riddled with potholes and crumbling stretches. “The connecting roads need to be re-carpeted before the monsoon; otherwise, it could become a bigger problem for us. The road is in poor condition, which also leads to a lot of dust on the road,” said Vinay Singhla, a resident of Sector 28.

Singhla added that while roads were carpeted, proper footpaths and pavements were overlooked. “Most major roads lack footpaths, and internal sector roads do not have adequate pavements. Even where footpaths exist, they are in poor condition,” he said.

Pedestrian safety remains a key concern. “The main roads, which carry heavy traffic, still do not have any footpaths. Where do these civic authorities expect pedestrians to walk?” asked Harinder Anand, another resident.

A junior official at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said an estimate has been prepared to construct footpaths along all 18-metre roads. “Once the estimate is approved by the administration, which usually takes 15–20 days, it will be sent out for tender. After the bidding process, the work will be awarded to a private agency, which will then begin constructing footpaths in the area,” he said.

Encroachment and parking

Illegally parked cabs along the main road of Chakkarpur, Sector 28. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said even the limited footpaths available are often encroached upon by vendors. “There is a lot of illegal encroachment in our sector, especially near commercial complexes and markets. The sector has already seen significant commercialisation. During evenings and weekends, local vendors and hawkers can be seen with their carts on footpaths and roadside spaces, leading to traffic congestion,” Anand said.

“Despite repeated complaints with civic authorities, no action has been taken yet. Even if the officials come for inspections, the hawkers vanish from their usual spots and return after a day or two,” Singhla added.

Commercialisation has also led to illegal parking. “Taxis and cab drivers often park their vehicles in our lanes, as Sector 28 is centrally located and well-connected. Illegal parking is common not only on internal sector roads but also around commercial complexes. In addition, shoppers frequently leave their cars wherever they find space,” Singhla said.

Ward councillor Kunal Yadav said he met the District Town Planning team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on December 22. “We raised our concerns with officials regarding the increasing level of illegal encroachment in the area. They have assured us that action will be taken soon,” he said.

Sewage and drainage

Damaged sewer opening in Sector 28 near Golf Course Road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Another major issue in Sector 28 is missing and blocked sewage lines, residents said. “The population has increased, and with that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram needs to understand that the capacity of the sewage pipelines must also be upgraded. The existing sewage lines in the area require regular and proper cleaning,” Anand said.

Col RK Sharma (Retd), president of the Sector 28 Residents’ Welfare Association, said tenders for improving sewage and drainage have been issued, but work is yet to begin. “The condition of the sector has improved, but it still needs more attention,” he said, adding that MCG officials informed residents that work would commence soon. “We hope the work is completed before the monsoon, as that is when residents face the most difficulties,” Sharma said.

Vinay Verma, an MCG official, said sewage and drainage cleaning would be carried out using bucket machines. “The work has already been allotted and is scheduled to begin within the next 20 days,” he said.

Chakkarpur village

Illegally dumped garbage along the main road of Sector 28 near Golf Course Road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents of Chakkarpur painted a bleaker picture, citing sanitation woes, broken roads, illegal encroachments and a neglected community centre.

“The roads in our area are narrow and in very poor condition. While some patches are being re-carpeted, we urge the MCG to construct proper roads using good-quality materials,” said Bal Ram Chakkarpuriya, a resident and president of the local community body.

Chakkarpuriya flagged a garbage dump on a vacant plot in the middle of the residential area. “Officials built a wall and gate around it, but the garbage inside was never cleared and continues to accumulate. Crows and kites hover over the dump, which emits a foul stench,” he said.

At least 250 families live nearby, residents said. “The dump emits a foul stench that spreads throughout the neighbourhood. During the monsoon or whenever it rains, the situation worsens,” said Ashok Kumar. Irregular cleaning was also flagged. “Ambedkar Chowk and nearby roads are rarely cleaned. Most of the time, these areas are littered with filth and garbage,” Kumar added.

A junior MCG official acknowledged that the main road needs re-carpeting. “The roads are riddled with potholes. Tenders have been issued, and work will begin once private agencies are onboarded,” he said.

Sewage leakage and public assets

Residents said several lanes remain flooded with sewage year-round. “These lanes are always wet and filled with sewage. It is a nightmare for pedestrians,” Chakkarpuriya said. Rekha, a resident, said the stench makes daily movement difficult. “Even riding a two-wheeler is a challenge,” she said. At least three to four lanes face similar issues, residents added.

Verma said sewage lines have been fixed in most lanes. “If any area has sewage leakage issues, we will ensure that is fixed in the upcoming days,” he said.

Residents also raised concerns over poorly maintained community centres and parks. “The community centre is in terrible condition. Vehicles are illegally parked at the gate, the building is in disrepair, and the toilets are unhygienic,” Chakkarpuriya said. Sriram, another resident, said the centre is unused due to neglect.

Parks also suffer from poor maintenance, residents said, suggesting that a non-functional animal care centre be converted into a park. Ward councillor Yadav said repairs were carried out in September. “The very next day, taps were broken, bulbs stolen, and maintenance was back to square one,” he said.