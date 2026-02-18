Concern for Gurugram: Sector 37D locals flag civic and road failures

“It appears that the sector has been ignored by the administration and the government, and has been left to deteriorate,” said Sourabh Sharma, a resident of BPTP Spacio in Sector 37D. “Over the years, the population here has steadily increased, but the amenities and basic facilities have only declined.”

Residents shared that each day, the condition of the sector is exposing the growing gap between official assurances and reality on the ground.

Sector 37D is a developing residential locality, located on the western side of Gurugram, near the Dwarka Expressway. There are around 10 housing societies here, with a combined population of around 10,000. People started moving into the locality in 2014 and 2015, and said that they started facing infrastructure issues since 2017.

Dilapidated roads, inadequate sanitation and drainage infrastructure are repeatedly posing problems, with civic authorities failing to take long-term actions, residents of Sector 37D alleged, who said they moved into the locality as it was projected as a well-planned and modern neighbourhood.

Residents said starting from the key stretch connecting to the Dwarka Expressway near the railway crossing, most roads of the locality have become non-motorable.

“The worst part of our sector is the road infrastructure,” said Kishori Lal, resident of Sector 37D. “The road was carpeted, but it was badly damaged during last year’s monsoon. Since then, no department has taken responsibility for repairs. As a result, such an important connecting road continues to remain in a deplorable condition.”

A 24-metre-wide road leading from BPTP Spacio, another key stretch, is riddled with potholes. The 500-metre stretch hosts two private schools and a hospital along its length, making its condition particularly concerning.

“Given that there are schools and a hospital on this route, its poor condition poses serious inconvenience and safety risks,” Sharma said.

Residents also highlighted hazards for motorists, especially two-wheeler users.

“There have been some incidents in the past where two-wheeler riders have fallen because of the deep craters. The route is important for us residents since it is the closest route to Dwarka Expressway. The other route adds several kilometres,” Lal said.

They said that waterlogging in monsoon is also a repeated problem during monsoon.

In Gurugram, waterlogging takes place due to a combination of infrastructure and geographic factors. Rapid urbanisation has dramatically increased concretised surfaces and reduced natural drains, ponds and absorption zones, meaning rainwater cannot seep into the ground effectively and instead accumulates on roads and in low-lying areas. At the same time, the city’s drainage and stormwater network is inadequate, with many drains either missing, clogged or not regularly desilted. Encroachments and blocked natural channels further compromise drainage capacity.

As a result, even routine monsoon or heavy rainfall events can lead to flooding and traffic disruption, highlighting the need for strengthened drainage infrastructure, better urban planning and restoration of natural watercourses.

Ward Councillor Dinesh Dahiya, said that several tenders for the roads are already under process. “We will start road repairs and will level them before monsoon,” he said.

When asked about the road connecting the sector to Dwarka Expressway, he said that the road falls under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). “I have written to GMDA officials regarding the tender of the road,” he said.

A senior official with the GMDA said, “The estimate for improvement of road is under preparation, meanwhile repairs shall be carried out by GMDA to provide immediate relief.”

Sanitation woes

Residents said that lack of cleanliness has become a persistent issue.

“The roads are constantly covered in dust, and both sides are strewn with plastic waste and garbage. There is little visible effort to maintain regular cleaning on the roads. Whenever we ask them for solutions, officials either tell us that they lack manpower,” said Sandeep Sharma, a resident of BPTP Terra.

Residents shared that they have lost all the hope for the improvement of the sector. “Despite several complaints and follow-ups, nothing has been done yet to improve the situation,” said Lal, citing complaints made to ward councillors, filed at CM Window and made in-person to MCG officials.

“The whole sector is like an open dumping area. As soon as we take a step outside our societies, we see filth, litter on the roads. We have not seen a single MCG sweeper or worker who is coming to sweep the roads,” said Sharma.

Councillor Dahiya acknowledged that a shortage of manpower has affected sanitation services in the sector. “However, we have started taking steps and are working to address these issues for the residents,” he said.

No adequate drainage

During monsoon, several key stretches of Sector 37D are submerged and severely waterlogged, disrupting daily life and vehicular movement.

“Every year, the same areas go under water, but there is no long-term solution in sight,” said Sandeep Sharma. “Despite repeated complaints, the drains remain clogged and inadequate to handle the rainfall.”

“The key stretch towards Dwarka Expressway gets waterlogged frequently. Rain or no rain, out of 30 days in a month, the stretch will be waterlogged for almost 10 days in a month. This is the kind of condition of a road which is a key link for residents and commuters,” said Sourabh Sharma.

“With the monsoon approaching, we fear a repeat of the same waterlogging crisis,” he added. “Unless durable measures are implemented, residents will once again be left to deal with flooded roads and disrupted daily life.”

Councillor Dahiya said that desilting work in the sector is set to begin soon, as the necessary tenders have already been processed. “This time, residents will see a real difference. The sector will not face the same waterlogging issues as before. By April, the desilting work will be completed, ensuring that the drains are cleared and capable of handling the monsoon runoff effectively. Our aim is to prevent the repeated flooding and inconvenience that residents have had to endure over the years.”