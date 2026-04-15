Concern for Gurugram: Sector 7 residents flag mounting civic issues

Residents of Sector 7 in Gurugram have raised multiple civic concerns, alleging persistent neglect by authorities in one of the city’s oldest residential colonies that houses nearly 5,000 families. Flooding, sanitation lapses and congestion reported; MCG blames labour shortage, bitumen supply issues, says work will begin shortly. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said the area continues to face chronic waterlogging, sewage overflow, poor sanitation, damaged roads, illegal parking, and irregular garbage collection, with little resolution despite repeated complaints.

“Over the past few years, problems in our sector have only increased, with little to no resolution. Residents are exhausted from repeatedly raising complaints, but it appears the authorities remain unaffected. The poor state of civic work in a city known as the ‘Millennium City’ is deeply ironic,” said Pyare Lal Verma, patron of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 7.

Waterlogging woes

Residents said the sector, being low-lying, remains highly prone to waterlogging during monsoon and even moderate rainfall due to clogged stormwater drains. “Even moderate showers lead to severe flooding,” said Harish Sardana, general secretary of Sector 7 RWA. “We have been facing waterlogging in our area for the past six years, with no relief in sight. Every year, the same situation repeats itself, and in many cases, water even enters homes in our neighbourhood.”

Verma added that inundated lanes disrupt daily life and restrict movement until water recedes, stressing the need for regular desilting of drains. Shikha Sharma, a resident, said areas around the sector 4/7/9 chowk are known hotspots for severe waterlogging.

Meanwhile, ward councillor Vijay Parmar did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment.

Sunil Lather, assistant engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said a tender has been allotted and work will begin soon. “We will ensure that Sector 7 does not face waterlogging… The desilting work will begin from next week onwards,” he said.

Sewage, roads, and sanitation issues