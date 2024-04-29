Congress’s nervousness the reason why it has not named its Gurgaon pick: Saini

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pick for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, on Monday filed his nomination papers at the mini-secretariat in Gurugram in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (From left) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Rao Inderjit Singh and former MP Sudha Yadav in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Singh, the incumbent MP, is a five-time parliamentarian who has won the Gurgaon constituency three times in a row.

Speaking at a public meeting later in the day, Saini said the BJP will win from Gurgaon by a huge margin, and said that the Congress is yet to announce their pick for the seat due to their “nervousness”.

“The Congress leadership is in disarray, and there is nervousness in their ranks, because of which they have not announced the name of their candidate in Gurgaon. Only 26 days are left for the polls, and the Congress has no candidate as they know that the work done by the BJP has brought development and growth,” Saini said.

The chief minister said that it was under the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana, along with the efforts of Singh, that infrastructure projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, Sohna elevated road, and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway could be executed.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gurugram and Haryana have achieved a lot, and we must ensure a big victory for the BJP in Gurgaon to ensure that this development continues,” Saini said.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that he was seeking votes for development work.

“I have never misused the power bestowed upon me by the people, and I promise to work for the constituency for another five years. I know speeches can’t win elections, but the people should look at the work done by us and vote wisely,” he said.

Referring to the Congress strategy of delaying the announcement of the party candidate, Singh said that the BJP workers must not get complacent. “This is not my election but it is yours to ensure that the BJP wins this seat with the highest margin in Haryana,” he said.

Responding to the comments by Saini and Singh, Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav said that the party has adequate time to decide the candidate for the seat.

“The name of the candidate will be announced in a day or two. The BJP should tell the people what are its achievements over the last 10 years. The Metro project has not moved an inch, the civil hospital only exists on paper, and the condition of internal roads, drains and sanitation in urban and rural areas is in shambles. The BJP has only rhetoric but it can show no work on the ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Rahul Yadav “Fazilpuria” said the BJP should fight the elections on work done on the ground. “In the last 20 years, nothing has happened in Gurugram except promises being made every five years, which are rinsed and repeated,” he said.