Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Congress warns of ‘similar action’ after Telangana CM summoned in Amit Shah doctored video case

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2024 10:39 PM IST

There will be FIRs against BJP leaders in Congress-ruled states, said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

After Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress member Revanth Reddy in connection with a case involving a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the grand old party on Monday warned of “similar action” by Congress state governments against leaders of the ruling BJP.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. (ANI)
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. (ANI)

“They (BJP) think we will not initiate any action. We will also take action. There will be FIRs in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand. We don't run fake news, but the BJP does,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference.

Also Read | Congress party worker arrested in Assam for Amit Shah fake video: Police

While the party directly governs Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, it is a member of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Shrinate also described BJP leaders as “experts in editing and using statements.”

“We will take all our proofs before the same Delhi Police. Then, we will get to know if Amit Shah's police wakes up only for him, or will follow the law,” she further stated.

Delhi Police reports to the Union Home Ministry.

Telangana CM Reddy, Shrinate said, is a “fighter who cannot be intimidated.”

“He is not afraid of such threats. Those who believe they can intimidate him, are living in la-la land,” the former journalist remarked.

The Chief Minister, who also heads the party's unit in the southern state, has been asked to appear on May 1. He has also been told to bring his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting to the summons, Reddy called out both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah.

“So far, ED, CBI and Income Tax, were used by them to win elections, but today I got to know that they are now using Delhi Police to win elections,” he thundered at a poll rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, and promised a “befitting reply.”

(With PTI inputs)

