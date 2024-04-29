‘PM Modi using Delhi Police’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on summons in Amit Shah doctored video case

Hours after the special cell of Delhi Police summoned Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in connection with a case involving a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader trained guns at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.(PTI)

Reddy accused PM Modi of using the Delhi Police to win elections.

“So far, ED, CBI and Income Tax were used by PM Modi and Amit Shah to win elections but today I got to know that Delhi Police has reached the office of Telangana Congress party,” he said during a rally in Kalaburagi, according to ANI.



The Telangana chief minister also added that the public will give a “befitting reply” to the BJP and PM Modi.

"Someone posted something on social media and they have come to arrest the Telangana Congress president and Telangana CM. This means Narendra Modi is using Delhi Police to win elections now. No one is going to get scared, we will give you a befitting reply..." he added.

On Sunday, Delhi Police lodged a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons for circulating a video on social media platforms. The video shows Shah delivering a speech at a rally, but parts of the speech have been edited.

The FIR states that the videos, being shared on platforms X and Facebook, are doctored and spreading misinformation with the “intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order issues”.

The doctored videos were allegedly shared by Telangana Congress and Telangana Jharkhand handles on X.

On Monday, police said teams were sent to different locations in Delhi and Telangana to give notices to “people who tweeted/re-tweeted the video”.

The special cell of Delhi Police also summoned Reddy to appear before them on May 1 with his mobile phone.

“We have issued summons to Reddy since he is also the head of Congress party in Telangana, and they posted the video. We have asked him to join the probe on May 1 with his electronic devices. We want to analyze the devices and ascertain how the video got made and shared,” a senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, said.