Constable injured in firing at Fazilpuria aide’s residence in Gurugram

Armed assailants allegedly linked to a gangster opened fire at the residence of an event coordinator associated with Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram late Saturday night, injuring a police constable deputed there, police officials said on Sunday. (Representative image) Attackers fired multiple rounds and fled; police probe links to earlier shootings targeting singer and associates. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the attack took place outside Saurabh Yadav’s house in Sector 40 when he was on the first floor. Police said the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at the house before fleeing.

Police said Yadav is associated with the singer and had earlier received threats. He was provided two security guards for protection after complaining of threats in the past.

During the incident, a constable deployed at the location rushed to respond to the firing but sustained two bullet injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where his condition was reported to be critical, police said.

Police suspect the latest attack to be part of an ongoing series of targeted shootings orchestrated by the a fugitive gangster, believed to be operating his network from abroad. He was former music producer and had professional ties with Fazilpuria. But, over the past year, the gangster has been accused in multiple firing incidents in Gurugram, many of them linked to financial disputes and extortion attempts.

Last July, Fazilpuria was attacked, when unidentified assailants fired two to three rounds at his vehicle at the SPR Road in Gurugram. But no one was injured. In August, same year, one of his close associates was shot dead by two shooters near Palm Hills society in Sector 77. Gurugram police arrested a man, an alleged close associate of the fugitive gangster, in the case after the arrested person claimed responsibility for the shooting.