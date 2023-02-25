Gurugram: Police have registered a case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths allegedly found a revolver along with live cartridges from a builder’s residence in Sector 72 during a raid. Cops file case against Ggm builder under Arms Act

The builder, who was evading arrest by the CBI, jumped off from the first-floor balcony of his rented flat and fractured his leg on Thursday, police said, adding that a case has been registered at Badshahpur police station.

The builder, identified as Sanjiv Kumar, was wanted by the central probe agency in a case of cheating and corruption, said police. A team of CBI personnel reached his house with an arrest warrant when he jumped off from the balcony, police added.

The CBI, team led by inspector Ranbir Singh was talking to the security guards in the Sector 72 residential society, when Kumar got a whiff of their presence and tried to escape.

Inspector Singh lodged a police complaint and conducted a raid at Kumar’s rented accommodation. Police said a 0.32 bore revolver and 24 live cartridges were recovered from the apartment.

Singh in his complaint to Gurugram police said they also found the licence for the revolver, but it expired on January 1, 2021 and was not renewed. “The weapon was kept illegally. We asked the local police to take action against Kumar for possession of arms without a valid licence”, he said.

Following Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Kumar under section 25 (1-B) of the Arms Act at Badshahpur police station on Thursday.

Madan Lal, station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station said, “We have registered a case and an investigation is underway,” he said.