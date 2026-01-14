Couple, 4-year-old son die in F’bad after inhaling Co2 from heater

A couple and their four-year-old son were suspected to have died of suffocation after inhaling carbon monoxide from a coal heater inside their rented room in Sarurpur colony in Faridabad on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the family had locked the room and gone to sleep after lighting a coal heater to keep warm on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Kumar, 22; his wife, Mamta Devi, 27; and their son, Chotu, officers added.

According to investigators, the room had no ventilation, and ashes along with the coal heater were found lying next to the bed where the trio was sleeping. The couple were daily-wage workers, police said.

Rajesh Kumar, 25, Ramesh’s elder brother, who was also sleeping inside the same room, survived the incident. Police said he woke up around 11am feeling extremely dizzy and later noticed blood coming out of his brother’s nose at around 2pm, while the couple and the child were still lying under their blankets. He then alerted the police control room.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said a team rushed to the spot and shifted the three to Badshah Khan Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

“In the course of investigation, it came to light that the family had lighted a coal heater inside the room to warm it up before going to sleep,” Yadav said.

“Police found the heater filled with ashes inside the room, which prima facie indicates that the trio may have suffocated to death in their sleep as the room got filled with carbon monoxide since it had no ventilation,” he added.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, which will be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of death. Yadav said the family has not alleged any foul play so far.