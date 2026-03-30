A 35-year-old man and his 34-year-old wife were killed and two others were injured after a collision between two vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Couple killed in crash on Delhi-Mumbai E-way in Nuh, two injured

The deceased were identified as Deependra, a resident of Kamalpur Mahua, and his wife Asha. Police said the couple was travelling to Delhi from Rajasthan’s Dausa in an Ertiga car, accompanied by a relative.

According to officials, Deependra had pulled over the vehicle on the roadside to repair a punctured tyre. His wife was standing outside the car, while their uncle had stepped away. During this time, an i10 approaching from behind rammed into their vehicle, leaving it badly mangled.

“The impact was severe and the couple died on the spot. There were two passengers in the i10 and they were seriously injured. The deceased and the injured persons were rushed to the nearby Mandikhera hospital by Deependra’s relative and locals. The injured were later shifted to a Delhi hospital,” said Shubhash Chand, SHO of Ferozepur Jhirka police station.

Officials said the incident was reported by a passerby, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the i10 has been seized, they added.

The couple is survived by four children — three daughters and a son.

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.