Court sentences two men to 20 years for raping minors

A special fast-track court sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minors in separate 2022 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Both cases took place in 2022. (File photo)

Additional sessions judge Jasmine Shamra convicted the 28-year-old man of raping his 16-year-old niece multiple times and imposed a ₹30,000 fine under the Pocso Act section 6. In a separate case, Ajay Singh, 23, received 20 years imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine for raping a 13-year-old girl.

In the first case, the accused from Panna, Madhya Pradesh, called his class XI student niece to Gurugram on the pretext of teaching her tailoring. “After reaching the city on July 10, 2022, she started living with him and his family,” said special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Parmar. The accused raped her on July 28 and August 7, 2022, threatening her against disclosure. The victim contacted police on August 10, leading to his arrest at Bhondsi police station.

Meanwhile, in the second case, the accused, Singh, kidnapped the 13-year-old victim from Sector-18 on September 20, 2022, after befriending her. “She was taken to Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from where police rescued her on September 26. Singh was arrested the next day,” Parmar said. He was convicted under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping for marriage) alongside Pocso Act section 6.

Both cases were supported by medical examinations confirming sexual assault and forensic evidence establishing the perpetrators’ involvement.