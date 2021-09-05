Covid-19 vaccination at 48 session sites, Sputnik V second dose at Sec 31 polyclinic

Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted at 48 session sites on Monday, with six centres reserved for the second dose of Covaxin, officials of the health department said on Sunday. Also, 100 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be administered as the second dose at Sector 31 polyclinic.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer said, “First and second doses of Covishield would be administered at all the health centres. Sixty slots are available for the first dose and 70 slots for second dose at all the centres. Along with this, additional 20 slots are also available at all centres for online booking.”

He said that 160 doses of Covaxin, for the second dose, will be available at primary health centres of Tigra, Manesar, Chauma and Badshahpur, Huda City Metro station and Ullawas anganwadi. In addition, 40 slots at each centre are reserved for online booking.

On Sunday, 5,166 people were vaccinated in Gurugram, with 1,292 taking their first jab and 3,874 completing their vaccination. So far, 2,488,421 doses of vaccines have been administered in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the district health department has started a mammography examination facility at the Sector 31 polyclinic to detect breast cancer.

Dr Virendra Yadav, chief medical officer of the district said, “Most of such diseases that find home in the human body prove to be fatal, but if such diseases are detected at an early stage, then the treatment is possible. Along with this, the life of the patient suffering from that disease can also be saved. A state-of-the-art machine for early detection of breast cancer has been installed at the Polyclinic which will help in better treatment of breast cancer cases.”