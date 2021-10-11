Covid-19 vaccination: Three-day mega drive to target 150K beneficiaries

The district health department will conduct a three-day mega vaccination drive with a target of administering Covid-19 vaccines to around 150,000 people from Tuesday to Thursday, officials said on Monday.

The state has an overall target of inoculating 1.8 million people over the next three days and issued directions in this regard on Monday evening.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “With the aim of covering maximum population during the festive season, this mega vaccination drive will be conducted. We will try our best to achieve the target.”

Officials said that directions have been issued to all states by the Centre to achieve the target of administering 1 billion coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses this month.

On Monday, a total of 10,065 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district with 4,926 people being given the first dose and 5,139 people being given the second dose of the vaccine. With this, over 3.3 million have been vaccinated in the district. At present, 67% of the eligible population in the district have been given both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, said officials.

On Tuesday, vaccinations will continue at 136 centres across the district, officials said. The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 129 sites and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at five centres. Sputnik V vaccines will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic.

Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday along with nine recoveries.