Cyber help desks at every police station in Nuh

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:26 AM IST

ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram: After setting up a cyber police station in May, the Nuh police last week set up a cyber help desk at all 14 police stations in the district to deal with the increasing number of cyber crime cases.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said Monday, “We have dedicated teams now handling cyber fraud cases in the district. We have made the online registration process mandatory for victims so they can track the developments in their complaints.”

The cyber help desks will help in quick investigation and disposal of cases in the district, Singla said. The teams are helping victims register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in, he added.

At least 48,000 cases of cyber fraud were registered across Haryana in 2022 so far, of which only 500 were from Nuh, Singla said.

“People in Nuh do not buy or sell online and do not prefer digital methods... but young people here are well aware of the latest crime trends and don’t fall prey to scam calls or messages,” he added.

So far, the cyber help desks have recovered at least 120 lost or stolen mobile phones. The teams track IMEI numbers of mobile phones to check if new numbers were used on a phone, how many times a phone changed hands and at what price it was bought.

The teams also run awareness programmes for people and students in-person as well as social media campaigns. Last month, the Nuh police had organised a programme, Cyber Rahagiri, to spread awareness about cyber fraud.

To tackle the increasing surge in cyber crime cases, the Haryana home department sanctioned 21 new cyber police stations across the state with Gurugram getting three new stations -- one each in south, west and Manesar zones -- and currently the only district in Haryana to have the maximum number (four) of such stations.

The step was taken after state home minister Anil Vij announced in January that every police district should have at least one cyber police station.

Police said additional chief secretary (home) Rajiv Arora signed the order to establish the 21 new cyber police stations on May 23 this year. Posts for at least 720 personnel of the ranks of inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables have been sanctioned for these stations.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

