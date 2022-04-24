Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers.
Rakesh Rana, president of Saikunj Residents Welfare Association, said he informed about the damage to the pipeline to the GMDA on Thursday and asked them to repair it. “The pipeline supplies water to two condominiums. The water supply was impacted for a day. People managed with the water that was already stored in the tankers in the condominiums,” said Rana.
GMDA officials said they got information about the pipeline damage near Bajghera on Thursday. A large amount of water leaked and got wasted due to the damage to the pipeline, said officials.
“The engineering cell of the authority dug up the affected area on Friday and found the pipeline supplying water to the condominiums, laid at least 20ft below the ground, was damaged using an earth-moving machine,” said a senior GMDA official. It took the engineering cell to repair the pipeline and it was made functional on Saturday.
Pradeep Kumar, advisor to the GMDA, said upon investigation, it was found that the damage to the pipeline was an attempt to sabotage water supply in the area by some people, who have been involved in supplying water to residential societies through tankers at exorbitant rates for the last few years.
“We have faced similar problems in Sectors 61 and 81 and in other developing sectors, when the new pipelines were installed. The water supply by GMDA defeats the purpose of water tankers; this is the reason why the pipelines are damaged. We took strict action against such private players in the past and will ensure the same this time,” said Kumar.
The GMDA recently set up the pipeline to supply water to sectors 111 to 115. On April 1 this year, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the water pipeline, which was laid at a cost of ₹10 crore and has the capacity to supply 10 million litre water daily. The area has around 12 societies, which have already obtained the occupancy certificate. The pipeline will provide water to around 100,000 people living in the area, said officials.
Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer of GMDA, said the pipeline was repaired and made functional on Saturday. “Directions have been issued to identify the people behind the incident,” said Bansal.
Though no case has been registered, authorities have decided to increase patrolling along the pipeline to prevent such incidents in the future.
Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive
The UT estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed. The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed on agricultural land in these areas. The teams were led by the sub-divisional magistrate (east) and comprised officials from the revenue department and 150 policemen. The drive is likely to continue on Sunday as well.
Ludhiana | Scorching March segues into hotter-than-average April
In the first week (April 2- 8), the average minimum temperature was 23.4C, which is 5.3 degrees higher than normal (18.1C), while the average maximum temperature was 38.2C, around 6.6 degrees higher than normal (31.8C). Between April 9 and 16, the average maximum temperature rose to 39.9C against the normal of 34.1C, a variance of 5.8C. The minimum temperature was 21.5C, 4.9 degrees above normal (16.6C).
Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination
“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.
143 officers graduate from Military Institute of Technology, Pune
PUNE As many as 143 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, including seven officers of a friendly foreign country (Sri Lanka), graduated on Saturday after successful completion of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course from the portals of the Military Institute of Technology. Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ IDS was the chief guest for the event.
Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients
A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre, was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral. Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.
