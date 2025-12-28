Decongestion, road safety measures planned for Shankar Chowk

The traffic police has proposed a new foot overbridge (FOB), temporary red lights to streamline vehicular traffic and improve road markings to decongest Shankar Chowk, said officials said on Friday. Pedestrian subway near Udyog Vihar was built as a decongestion measure in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to traffic police, the initiative aims to reduce traffic near Shankar Chowk by restricting pedestrian movement who tend to cross main roads through illegal cuts, leading to snarls and accidents.

“The no-objection certificate (NOC) for a new FOB from the nearby DLF Atria building connecting to Cyber City Metro Station is awaiting approval from DLF authorities,” said a traffic police official.

“We are in touch with the DLF authorities to build a new FOB in the vicinity for road safety purposes. Earlier, an underpass connecting DLF Phase-III with Shankar Chowk was also made operational for commuters in November,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP)(Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan.

According to Mohan, the underpass, along with other phased decongestion measures adopted outside the Ambience Mall, has resulted in significant improvement in traffic movement at Shankar Chowk this year.

A senior official at DLF said that earlier, people commuting to office from nearby Udyog Vihar used to take the Delhi Gurgaon highway route for crossing over from one side to the other towards the National Media Centre, which was extremely risky from road safety perspective and it used to take longer.

According to traffic police data, as of Friday, around seven accidents have been reported at Shankar Chowk and nearby areas this year, resulting in three mortalities. In 2024, four people died of overall nine accidents reported in the vicinity.

The DLF foundation had earlier proposed to the Haryana government to build an underpass from Moulsari Avenue road to the extreme left of the highway towards Delhi, in addition to the existing 100-metre subway and proposed FOB, to ease traffic congestion at Shankar Chowk.

Calling it as one of the “most congested” junctions in the world, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (highways and headquarters) Satyapal Yadav during HT Gurugram’s First Dialogue on road safety had said that around ten city junctions, including Shankar Chowk, were identified by traffic engineering centre (TEC), along with Raahgiri foundation, for design and geometrical improvements for road safety on the critical junction connecting DLF Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, MG Road and other major stretches of Gurugram.