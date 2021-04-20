Delayed test results hamper efforts to check virus spread

Even as Covid-19 testing was intensified in the district since April 1 to identify local clusters and check the positivity rate, delayed test results are hampering the measures to contain the spread of the virus in the district. Residents said that in most cases, it is taking at least five days to get the results, which is delaying medical treatment as well as causing them anxiety.

“A lot of challenges have emerged recently in delivering timely test results. Currently, it is taking over five days to give a test report due to the lack of availability of RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits and other medical consumables. Many hospitals and labs have been stocking up the supplies due to lockdown in Delhi and other states. Second, diagnostic teams are also getting infected with coronavirus, leading to insufficient staff. Therefore, it is getting difficult to deliver test results in 72 hours,” said a representative of a private lab, requesting anonymity.

According to government guidelines, test results have to be confirmed within 24 to 48 hours. However, the issue of delayed test results continues to persist since the first week of April, when 5,000 tests were being conducted every day. With the testing scaled up to 10,000 tests per day at present, the delay is compounding isolation and contact tracing processes.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer, said, “Private labs have already been directed to deliver timely test results. Action will be taken against labs or hospitals if any case of delays.”

A representative of a second private lab administering the RT-PCR test attributed the delay to overload of sampling and documentation work. “Due to increased sample collection, the testing process has been getting delayed by more than 72 hours. Also, now, the documentation process for every test has increased, which consumes a lot of time,” said the representative of the second lab, requesting anonymity.

Residents said the delay in getting the results is causing uncertainty and stress, especially to those in quarantine.

“It took six days to get the report and I tested positive. My entire family got infected because of me as we were not sure of my status. Now, all of us are admitted to a private hospital,” said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sector 86, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Manesar.

Sunita Joshi, a resident of Sector 45, said that delay in receiving the test results of her two children affected the subsequent isolation process. “The hospital informed me that negative reports take time and if I had not received a message, it means there is nothing to worry about. Thinking they are negative, I did not take precautionary measures but the reports, sent after six days, stated that both were positive,” she said.

Another resident alleged that he developed a lung infection as he could not get timely treatment. “It’s been more than four days that I isolated myself and developed a high fever, cough and cold. My doctor asked me to get a chest scan but the hospital refused to do it without a negative Covid-19 report. I am in no state to drive or visit hospitals, yet I am still running from pillar to post to get my test done, but to no avail,” said Amit Kumar, a resident of DLF Phase 1.

Due to consistent delay in getting results from private facilities, people have started queuing up at urban primary health centres (UPHCs) for testing. “There has been a manifold increase in sampling size, which is leading to a slight delay in delivery of test results,” said Dr Umang, medical officer, Patel Nagar UPHC.

Doctors are advising people to wait for reports, with primary and secondary contacts asked to wear masks and isolate themselves. “As the spread of Covid-19 is intensifying, along with new strains of the virus emerging, the health department is working day and night. The public needs to understand the situation and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour that involves strict isolation in case of any symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose. Sanitisation and using masks is extremely important and mandatory,” said Umang.