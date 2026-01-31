Delhi men arrested for assaulting liquor shop employees for refusing discount

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting employees of a liquor shop at Sector 114 in Gurugram’s Bajghera and brandishing what appeared to be a gun after being denied a discount on a bulk purchase of beer, police said on Saturday. The arrested duo in police custody. (HT Photo)

Police identified the arrested suspects as Harshand, 27, a master of business administration (MBA), and Akshit, 24, a graduate, both residents of west Delhi’s Nangloi. Harsh works at a private firm in Delhi, while Akshit owns a transport business. Police said Harsh used a fake pistol to threaten the shop staff during the incident. The two were arrested from Bajghera, while a third suspect involved in the incident remains on the run.

The incident took place between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Tuesday when three suspects arrived at the liquor shop in a car from southwest Delhi’s Dwarka to purchase alcohol, police said. During questioning, the suspects told police that they were attending a friend’s birthday party in Delhi and had run out of liquor, prompting them to travel to the Bajghera store.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that after placing their order, the trio demanded a discount from the shop employees. “The employees asked them to speak to the store manager for a discount, but the suspects kept pressuring those present at the spot. The suspects then got involved in a heated argument and picked up a scuffle,” Turan said.

Turan added that during the altercation, Harsh went to the car and pulled out what appeared to be a pistol, while the shop employees armed themselves with wooden sticks, leading to a brawl.

Investigators said that after the scuffle, the suspects made full payment for the liquor and purchased it but threatened the staff with “dire consequences” by brandishing the dummy pistol, which was later found to be a cigarette lighter.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the shop employees, an FIR was registered at Bajghera police station on Thursday against the suspects for assault, criminal intimidation and possessing firearms. Police said Harsh’s car, a Ford EcoSport, was seized along with the lighter. The third suspect is still absconding, police added.