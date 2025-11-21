Delhi trader dies after getting hit by speeding car on Sohna road

A Delhi trader died after getting hit by a speeding car on Sohna elevated road near Subhash chowk early Thursday morning, said police. An FIR was registered against the accused driver for causing death by negligence.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Kumar, 32, who hailed from Krishna Nagar, Delhi. He owned a metal fabrication manufacturing firm at Shahdara named Keshav steel industries. The incident took place between 1.30am and 1.45am, said police.

Investigators said that at 9pm Kumar had got a metal cabinet delivered to a customer in Sohna in a pick-up van and he was following it on his motorcycle.

A senior police officer said that soon after Kumar crossed the Subhash Chowk underpass, a speeding Kia car rammed his motorcycle from behind and sped away.

“Kumar was flung away for several feet, dying instantly at the spot. His motorcycle skidded on the road for more than 150 metres and was mangled beyond recognition. His helmet had also come off from the impact,” he said.

Investigators said that the car that hit Kumar didn’t slow down after the collision and sped away towards Sohna on the elevated road.

Locals and the pickup van driver Rakesh (single name), who was just head of the deceased, stopped and alerted the police control room. Emergency response vehicles and ambulances reached the spot and he was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, added police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that police are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the registration number of the car. “We are trying to ascertain his identity to arrest him as soon as possible,” he said.

On complaint of the pickup van driver, an FIR was registered against the Kia driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gurugram Sadar police station on Thursday. The deceased body was also handed over to the family for cremation after an autopsy.