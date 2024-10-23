Delhi-MG Road corridor greenlit by Centre: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday evening said the Union transport ministry issued directions towards preparing a detailed project report for a proposed link road between Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. (PTI)

This road, which will also be extended to the Faridabad Road, will help decongest the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and facilitate smooth travel between the Capital and Gurugram, Saini told mediapersons after a meeting with the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. Saini said 12 other infrastructure projects in Haryana were also approved in the meeting.

“In the past 10 years, the double engine government of BJP in Haryana and at the Centre have ensured that all 22 district of Haryana are connected through four-lane roads and several greenfield highways have been constructed in Haryana. To further expand the road network, we discussed 12 key road projects and thankfully, all of these were approved,” Saini said.

The link road project was floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2018 and it was also approved by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) but the project was dropped due to opposition from environmentalists, who said that this road could damage the ecosystem of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park.

In 2019, the NHAI — to decongest the national highway—planned two connecting roads; one of these was to start from Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi and connect with MG Road traversing the biodiversity park and forest area in Delhi, and the other will extend from the Sirhaul toll plaza, pass behind the Ambience Mall, touch the outskirts of Nathupur and merge at the same point on MG Road through an interchange near Sikanderpur. However, this plan was also dropped due to opposition from the environmentalists.

Besides the road link between Delhi and Gurugram, Saini said a “modern design” will be prepared for the construction of an elevated section across a 12-kilometre stretch under the Faridabad-Jewar greenfield expressway. “It has also been decided that Mohba village in Faridabad will be connected with this expressway,” Saini said.

Work on Jewar greenfield expressway was held up over the past year due to a delay in taking a call on the construction of this elevated stretch.

Giving information on other road projects in Haryana, the CM also said that directions have been issued to prepare detailed project reports for Pehowa-Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar Corridor and Ladwa Bypass, including the Kurukshetra Bypass. He also said that construction of a flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Bilaspur of Gurugram will also be taken up soon, and the Gurugram-Rewari and Jhajjar Road corridor will be widened further.