Delivery executive critical after collision with speeding Thar moving on wrong side

A speeding Thar moving on the wrong side of the road in Sector 59 rammed a two-wheeler, sending the rider flying and leaving him critically injured around 11.15pm on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. On complaint from Kumar's father Bijender Singh, an FIR was registered against the driver.

The victim, 29-year-old Ashwani Kumar, works as a delivery executive for a food aggregator and was returning to his home in Sector 44 after completing the delivery, when the incident took place.

Police said the impact of the collision was such that Kumar was flung several feet away and despite wearing a helmet, suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures. He continues to remain unconscious and is critical, they said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said: “After the collision, the Thar driver fled the spot with the vehicle. However, police managed to get its registration number from a CCTV camera near the spot. We will soon serve notice to the Thar owner, a Gurugram resident, to appear for investigation so that it could be ascertained if he was behind the wheel.”

On complaint from Kumar’s father Bijender Singh, an FIR was registered against the driver under sections 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 324(2) (mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 65 police station on Wednesday night.

Police said they were informed about the incident by passersby and they rushed him to a private hospital near Vatika Chowk.