Dense fog triggers twin crashes on Delhi–Mathura highway

Dense fog late Saturday night on the Delhi–Mathura National Highway in Faridabad led to two severe accidents in the high-speed corridor, police said, adding no casualties have been reported. Both drivers escaped with minor injuries as airbags deployed. Police ruled out alcohol and cited poor visibility and a sharp turn. (HT)

The first incident took place around 11pm when a speeding Hyundai Verna lost balance, overturned multiple times and crashed into the railing near the Sector 28 Metro Station, officials privy to the matter said.Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had applied the brakes while navigating a steep turn when another vehicle was overtaking him, leading to the accident.

Following information received from passersby, a team of Faridabad police was immediately dispatched to the spot. While police personnel, assisted by residents, were attempting to rescue the driver trapped inside the overturned car, another car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift belonging to a passerby who had stopped to witness the incident, was hit from behind by another car.

The driver of a Delhi-registered Hyundai Verna was travelling alone from Delhi to Ballabhgarh when the accident occurred. The other vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Swift bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number, was being driven by a lone occupant who was travelling from Chandigarh towards Faridabad.

Police said both drivers were subjected to sobriety checks and were found not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Both sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid at the spot. No hospitalisation was required, officials added.

A senior traffic police official present at the spot said airbags in both vehicles deployed, preventing fatalities. “From a road safety perspective, an investigation is underway to prevent any further untoward incidents. Both drivers had sustained minor injuries in the accident,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“The accidents took place as the motorists failed to navigate through the dense fog and a steep turn,” said assistant sub-inspector Azharuddin of Sector 28 police post, Faridabad.

The official also cited weather conditions as a contributing factor. The India Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog at isolated places in the region, including Faridabad, on Monday. “Motorists are advised to drive below the speed of 40 kilometres per hour in smog-dense areas,” the traffic official said.

According to the traffic police, zonal officers have been instructed to install reflective tapes on vehicles plying high-speed corridors, including expressways, to improve visibility during foggy conditions.