DHBVN asks 25 Gurugram developers to upgrade electricity infrastructure
Developers should either offer DHBVN 500 sq yard of land for setting up a 33 KV substation or enter into an agreement with adjoining projects, officials said
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has issued notices to 25 developers in the city to upgrade their electricity infrastructure to 33 KV, failing which the utility will recommend cancellation of their project licenses. According to the power utility, 11 KV partial load facilities were allowed as a time gap arrangement on the condition that developers will set up infrastructure for 33 KV, according to the sanctioned load.
A DHBVN official informed that the utility has adequate electricity for supply and substations have been constructed to ensure quality power supply to consumers. But the same has been lacking in residential projects because builders haven’t developed the necessary infrastructure yet. PC Meena, managing director, DHBVN, said the Nigam wants to ensure that quality and reliable electricity is supplied to consumers in the city and builders must upgrade their internal electricity infrastructure in order to do so. “We have adequate electricity for supply and the distribution infrastructure has been put in place,” he said.
Developers should either offer DHBVN 500 sq yard of land for setting up a 33 KV substation or enter into an agreement with adjoining projects, officials said. It has also asked them to provide copies of purchase orders and work allotment for the installation of electricity substations within 15 days of the notice. Those who have not deposited bank guarantees should also do the same at the earliest, they added.
According to officials, the majority of these projects are located in the developing sectors and they got sanctions for partial load four to five years ago. The notice, issued on September 9, said that developers should take corrective action for the upgradation of electricity infrastructure, failing which the Nigam will seek cancellation of their licenses for non-compliance of terms and conditions. It will also disconnect electricity connections to the establishments and no new connections will be issued to the developers for other projects.
The utility has also asked the town planning department to ensure that occupation certificates are not issued to defaulting developers, the notice said. DHBVN officials also said that they want developers to take action before winter as many pollution-related directions, such as the ban on diesel gensets, are enforced in Delhi NCR.
Rahul Sangwan, executive engineer, DHBVN, informed that developers have been asked to upgrade their infrastructure to 33 KV at the earliest. “We have asked them to upgrade the power infrastructure and many of them have already come forward to do the same. However, those who default will face strict action,” he said.
