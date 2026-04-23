Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has started delivering detailed electricity bills to consumers on WhatsApp, in addition to SMS alerts, to improve ease of access to services, discom officials said on Wednesday. DHBVN rolls out WhatsApp delivery of electricity bills

Officials said consumers will now automatically receive a detailed PDF copy of their energy bill on their registered mobile numbers via WhatsApp. To avail of the facility, the registered mobile number must be WhatsApp-enabled.

Vikram Singh, DHBVN managing director, has accelerated the rollout of the system to enhance consumer convenience, officials said.

Sanjay Chug, DHBVN public relations officer, said the MD has instructed superintending engineers of all operation circles to ensure wide publicity of the facility. “He has asked the officials to make field offices till the sub-division level aware about the facility so that more consumers can update their WhatsApp-enabled mobile numbers in the discom records,” he said.

For this purpose, the corporation has issued its official WhatsApp number +91 8813999708 for consumer convenience, Chug said. “Consumers can now also register their electricity-related issues and complaints through the same WhatsApp number, making the grievance redressal process simpler, more transparent, and faster,” he added.

Chug said at least 2.06 million electricity bills were successfully delivered to consumers on WhatsApp in February and March this year after they registered their numbers. “This initiative is an important step toward ensuring timely delivery of bills and reducing inconvenience to consumers,” he said.

Officials said the digital delivery system is also aimed at reducing complaints related to non-receipt of bills, which earlier required consumers to visit sub-division offices.