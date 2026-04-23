Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    DHBVN rolls out WhatsApp delivery of electricity bills

    Consumers receive PDF bills on registered numbers; 2.06 million bills sent in Feb-March after users enabled WhatsApp-linked mobile records.

    Published on: Apr 23, 2026 5:16 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has started delivering detailed electricity bills to consumers on WhatsApp, in addition to SMS alerts, to improve ease of access to services, discom officials said on Wednesday.

    DHBVN rolls out WhatsApp delivery of electricity bills
    DHBVN rolls out WhatsApp delivery of electricity bills

    Officials said consumers will now automatically receive a detailed PDF copy of their energy bill on their registered mobile numbers via WhatsApp. To avail of the facility, the registered mobile number must be WhatsApp-enabled.

    Vikram Singh, DHBVN managing director, has accelerated the rollout of the system to enhance consumer convenience, officials said.

    Sanjay Chug, DHBVN public relations officer, said the MD has instructed superintending engineers of all operation circles to ensure wide publicity of the facility. “He has asked the officials to make field offices till the sub-division level aware about the facility so that more consumers can update their WhatsApp-enabled mobile numbers in the discom records,” he said.

    For this purpose, the corporation has issued its official WhatsApp number +91 8813999708 for consumer convenience, Chug said. “Consumers can now also register their electricity-related issues and complaints through the same WhatsApp number, making the grievance redressal process simpler, more transparent, and faster,” he added.

    Chug said at least 2.06 million electricity bills were successfully delivered to consumers on WhatsApp in February and March this year after they registered their numbers. “This initiative is an important step toward ensuring timely delivery of bills and reducing inconvenience to consumers,” he said.

    Officials said the digital delivery system is also aimed at reducing complaints related to non-receipt of bills, which earlier required consumers to visit sub-division offices.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/DHBVN Rolls Out WhatsApp Delivery Of Electricity Bills
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes