Dirty streets and missing workers: Gurugram residents demand action

Sanitation issues continue to affect Gurugram, with residents of sectors 10, 23A, 40, 45, 46, 56, 57, 68, 72, 81, and 90 alleging irregular cleaning schedules, lack of sanitation workers, and rise of illegal dumping grounds across the city. Garbage seen spread along the road in Sector 23A in Gurugram on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to residents, sanitation workers from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are rarely seen on the ground. During a ward councillors’ meeting on Tuesday, mayor Raj Rani Singh directed MCG authorities to issue challans to workers who fail to carry out their cleaning duties.

Residents of Sector 57 said that proper cleaning has been neglected in their sector since November last year. Roshan Lal, RWA president of Huda Plots in Sector 57, expressed his frustration over the deteriorating sanitation in the area. “This is the biggest sector, yet we barely see three to four sanitation workers, and that too only once every three to four days,” he said.

“There is a lot of dust accumulating along the roadsides, and garbage is piling up in vacant plots. A sector that once had nearly 60 sanitation workers is now left with just three to four,” he added.

Ward Councillor Sonia Yadav also acknowledged the sanitation issues in the city. “The contractors, YLV and KCB, are not performing their work properly. These tenders were passed before the reshuffling of wards,” she said. “A new tender will be issued soon, and this time labour will be provided per kilometre. This process will be completed within two months.”

Residents of Sector 45 raised similar concerns. “It’s a sad state of affairs here as well. We are sending hundreds of photos every day of roads to the MCG that have not been swept for weeks,” said Ashwani Dabra, a resident of Sector 45.

He added, “Unfortunately, no challans have been issued, and it seems the intent to improve the sanitation situation in the city is missing. Earlier, there were attendance registers maintained, but now we can see that none of these is taking place,” he added.

“We have started cleaning our own roads as much as we can, as we cannot wait for the authorities to step in” said Abhimanyu Yadav, RWA president of Sector 40.

Mayor Raj Rani Singh stated that her team is committed to improving the city’s sanitation. “We have strictly directed ward councillors to issue challans to workers who fail to report for duty. New tenders will be filed within three months, and there will be more workers deployed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG, acknowledged the gaps in the city’s sanitation. “We are making every effort to ensure that the city receives regular cleaning. Residents can share their concerns with us, and we will take cognisance of the issues,” he said.