Driver killed as truck rams into illegally heavy vehicle in Manesar

A 32-year-old man died after his truck rammed into another stationary heavy vehicle that had been parked illegally on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Manesar early Wednesday, police said. Investigators found tyre marks suggesting a parked truck caused the collision; body was extricated after an hour-long rescue effort. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Yogender Kumar, a resident of Ambedkar Colony in Mathura. According to police, Kumar was driving towards Gurugram when the accident occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am.

A Gurugram police official said the impact of the collision completely crushed the truck cabin, trapping Kumar inside and causing his death almost instantly. “It took more than an hour to extricate the body with the help of a crane. It was later sent to the mortuary for an autopsy,” the official said.

Investigators said Kumar’s truck rammed into another heavy vehicle that was stationary at the spot. They added that it appeared the other vehicle’s driver fled immediately after the accident, leaving Kumar trapped inside.

Officials said tyre marks in front of the mangled truck indicated the collision had taken place with a heavy vehicle parked illegally on the stretch.

Police said Kumar’s family has been informed and is expected to reach Gurugram by Thursday morning. An autopsy will be conducted before handing over the body.

Investigators said an FIR will be registered at Manesar police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita once the family files a written complaint.