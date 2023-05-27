The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday said it has asked owners of flats in towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 to get evaluation of flat interiors done within two weeks, and treat this period as the final deadline for the exercise. DTCP asks Chintels flat owners to get evaluation done within a week

DTCP officials said 96 of 116 flat owners have already got their flats evaluated and the evaluating firms have also been asked to submit the final report within two weeks.

According to Chintels India Limited, around 82 homebuyers have agreed to the buyback offer, and 12 of them have signed agreements to that effect. The developer said the compensation decided by evaluators will be paid at the time of final settlement.

The district administration has already issued directions on the recommendations of IIT-Delhi structural safety committee that towers D, E and F are unsafe for habitation and these must be demolished.

On February 10 last year, six floors of Tower D had collapsed partially, killing two residents, following which the district administration, on the recommendations of IIT-Delhi, declared the building unsafe in November.

In January this year, towers E and F were also declared unsafe and directions were issued by district administration to vacate the buildings.

Last week, the district administration had asked the occupants of towers E and F to vacate the flats within 15 days; else they could face action.

DTCP officials said the two firms, which are carrying out evaluations on flats, have informed them that around 18 flats in these towers are locked and they have not been able to get access to them.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), on Friday said home owners of towers E and F have been asked to get the evaluation of interiors completed so that the process of settlement is expedited.

“Currently, 96 of 116 flats owners have got their flats evaluated and only 20 flats are remaining. We have asked the owners to get the evaluation completed so that the final report can be submitted within the next two weeks. This can be treated as the final deadline for evaluation,” he said.

Chintels has offered to buy back the flats from owners at the basic rate of ₹6,500 per square foot along with additional compensation for interiors, interest and other items as agreed upon in the final order of the district administration. Alternatively, buyers can also opt for reconstruction of their flats, which will be delivered to them in three to four years, but the owners will have to pay a cost of ₹1,000 per square foot.

When asked about the settlement process, JN Yadav, vice-president, Chintels India, said they have started the process and 82 homebuyers from towers D, E and F have given their consent.

“We have also signed agreements with 12 buyers and, initially, 10% of the settlement amount will be paid at the time of signing the agreement. We want the evaluation process to be completed at the earliest so that the settlement process is expedited,” he said.

Yadav also said they have decided that the amount recommended in the evaluation report will be paid as a final payment. “Some of the owners of the remaining flat are abroad or not present here. We will ask them to get this evaluation done on priority,” he said.

