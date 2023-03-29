The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in three unauthorised colonies that were being developed in a revenue estate of Tikri village in Sector 48, officials said. DTCP demolition drive in three unauthorised colonies in Sec 48

These three colonies were being developed illegally and without any permission from the competent authority, said DTCP officials added.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said the three colonies were being developed on a three- acre land and constructions were being carried out in violation of rules.

“The enforcement team with the help of Gurugram police demolished seven plinths along with a boundary wall measuring 800 metres. I appeal to residents to refrain from investing in such colonies as these will be subject to legal action. We will also initiate criminal proceedings against colonisers engaged in developing such colonies,” Yadav said.

The enforcement department also said that several sectors in the city have been designated as open areas where development of colonies or other commercial activities are strictly prohibited.

“We are planning to conduct an inspection of all these sectors and strict action will be taken against people indulging in illegal constructions. We are also going to release a detailed list of illegal colonies so that people don’t invest there and risk their hard-earned money,” Yadav added.

As per the department, illegal colonies have been detected in Farrukhnagar, Sultanpur, Manesar, Bhondsi and Sohna and details of their locations and other information will be shared with city residents soon.