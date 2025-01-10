DTCP files status report on violations in DLF phases one to five

The Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday submitted a status report in the Punjab and Haryana high court pertaining to building plan violations and illegal commercial establishments being operated in five phases of DLF housing colonies in Gurugram. DTCP cancelled the occupancy certificates of 81 houses built on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) plots in DLF phase 5 last week. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The court posted the next date of hearing on January 15, said a senior DTCP official who was present during the hearing.

“The high court has asked us to file the action taken report on January 15 in the next hearing and continue our drive against the violations,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.

The court was hearing a petition filed by DLF City residents’ welfare association, which has alleged that illegal construction and commercial activities are rampant in DLF areas. The petition sought directions for action against violators.

According to the town and country planning department, they conducted a survey across DLF’s five phases and found minor and major building code violations, including illegal construction, unauthorised commercial activities, and structural changes in 7,500 houses. DTCP officials said that they told the court that many property owners were operating commercial establishments such as shops, offices, eateries, paying guest accommodations, and boutiques. Structural changes in properties after obtaining occupation certificates were also noted.

DTCP officials also told the court that they have so far issued more than 1,100 show-cause notices to property owners in DLF phase 3, and notices are being pasted on houses in the area. Additionally, the department cancelled the occupancy certificates of 81 houses built on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) plots in DLF phase 5 last week.