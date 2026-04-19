DTCP razes illegal structures across pvt Gurugram colonies in major drive

Eight enforcement teams of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday carried out large-scale anti-encroachment drives across several private colonies in the city, demolishing hundreds of illegal constructions and temporary structures on internal roads, officials said. Highest violations found in DLF Phase 1; structures along key roads removed, including kiosks and illegal commercial extensions (HT )

DTCP officials said the drive was undertaken on directions of the state government to comply with an April 2 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter of stilt plus four floors, which had directed the removal of encroachments in residential colonies.

According to the department, enforcement teams demolished over 315 guard rooms and porta-cabins, removed 215 encroachments on parklands, demolished over 250 ramps and illegal staircases, cleared 110 illegal boundary walls on roads and 110 illegal gates, and removed over 50 shops, vends and tin sheds, along with more than 50 illegally built labour quarters.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said a public appeal had been issued prior to the drive, asking property owners to voluntarily remove illegal structures. “The demolition drive is being carried out in compliance with directions of the state government, and we appeal to the residents to remove these voluntarily; otherwise, the department will have to take action,” he said.

Madholia said the highest number of violations were found in DLF Phase 1, where structures along Bodhi Marg, Arjun Marg, Paschim Marg and C-15 Road were cleared, including guard rooms, park encroachments, kiosks and illegal commercial extensions.

In South City 1, teams made roads “completely obstruction-free” by removing guard rooms, labour quarters, toilets, illegal gates and tin sheds. Similar action was taken in Palam Vihar and in Sushant Lok-3, Rosewood City, Ardee City, Malibu Town and Suncity, where encroachments on public spaces were cleared.

“This drive will continue for the next four days, and we will submit an action taken report on April 22,” Madholia said.