DTCP survey flags7,500 illegal buildings across DLF Phases 1-5

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has identified approximately 7,500 houses in DLF phases 1 to 5 with building code violations, including illegal construction, unauthorised commercial activities, and structural changes, officials said on Monday. The survey, conducted over the past month, was carried out on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which is hearing a petition filed by a residents’ welfare association (RWA) seeking action against such violations. DTCP, however, clarified that property owners can use up to 25% of the ground floor area of residential plots for specific activities, such as CA offices, clinics, or property dealing, under the no-nuisance rules. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior DTCP official said, “The enforcement team found violations ranging from minor to major in around 7,500 houses. Many property owners are operating commercial establishments such as shops, offices, eateries, paying guest accommodations, and boutiques. Structural changes in properties after obtaining occupation certificates were also noted. Notices will be issued to all violators.”

DTCP has so far issued over 1,100 show-cause notices to property owners in DLF Phase 3, and notices are being pasted on houses in the area. Officials added that notices for other residential areas would follow. Additionally, the department cancelled the occupation certificates of 81 houses built on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) plots in DLF phase 5 last week.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said, “The survey work is ongoing, and properties with violations have been identified. We will submit the report to the court at the next hearing on January 10. The directions of the court will be followed.”

DTCP clarified that property owners can use up to 25% of the ground floor area of residential plots for specific activities, such as CA offices, clinics, or property dealing, under the no-nuisance rules. Permission for such use is granted for five years at a fee of ₹60,000. However, several violations have been found to extend beyond these provisions, officials added.