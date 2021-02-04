IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DTCP to inspect affordable housing constructions as complaints pile up
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to inspect affordable housing constructions as complaints pile up

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to conduct an inspection of affordable housing projects where the pace of construction is not meeting the timelines
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to conduct an inspection of affordable housing projects where the pace of construction is not meeting the timelines. Developers of five such projects have also been directed not to demand payment from buyers till the adequate amount of construction is carried out.

The decision was taken after a review meeting on Tuesday, wherein officials observed that some developers were not executing the work at the required pace.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said that directions have been issued to officials to constitute a team and visit the construction sites to check the status of work as there have been repeated complaints from buyers regarding delays in construction. “The report should be submitted to this office in the next week and after perusing the same, we will make recommendations to senior officials in Chandigarh for initiating action against the developers,” he said.

DTCP officials observed that a number of complaints had been received directly by the department, while a few were also registered with the CM Window, following which it was decided that a status report be obtained in this matter. Mann said that earlier, the department considered the status report submitted by developers in good faith, but the rising number of complaints have forced them to intensify scrutiny.

The decision to call for an inspection was also triggered by the fact that some of the developers did not attend the review meeting called by the department on January 27. A major grouse of the homebuyers in these projects has been that while 50% of the payments have been made, the pace of work has been inadequate.

“Affordable housing will remain viable only if the builders deliver the projects within the stipulated time of four years. The majority of buyers in these projects are end-users, who want the units to live there. If timelines are not followed, then the entire idea would be defeated,” said Mann, adding that the directions from the government state that projects under this segment should be completed on time.

Gurugram has 80 affordable housing projects on the ground and there are around 50,000 such apartment units in various stages of construction. To boost this segment, the department has already announced an increase in the land available in residential sectors and the size of the projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to inspect affordable housing constructions as complaints pile up

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to conduct an inspection of affordable housing projects where the pace of construction is not meeting the timelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP tells estate office 1 to clear pending files

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday directed that certain applications pending with the estate office 1 be processed at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pathways School blocks online access over fee issue

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
As many as 80 to 100 students of classes 9 to 12 of Pathways School Gurgaon have been blocked from attending online classes by the school authorities since Monday over a shortfall in fee payment, the parents’ association said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vij launches drive at police commissioner’s office

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched the second phase of the vaccination drive at the office of the commissioner of police, KK Rao
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wayu devices reduced dust pollution by 35-50%, shows data; experts sceptical of impact

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A preliminary analysis of particulate matter concentrations near 53 outdoor air purifiers, which were installed at six locations in the city by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year, shows that the devices are able to reduce dust pollution by 35 to 50% in the immediate vicinity of the device
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout at 44% on Day One of second phase of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations started on Thursday, but only 44% of the 1,100 registered front-line workers, which comprised police, municipal workers and revenue department staffers, showed up to take the jabs, according to the district health department data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Zero vaccinations at two MCG session sites

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A group of men and women wearing khakhi uniforms had gathered outside the community centre in Sector 38 on Thursday morning to head to the Covid-19 vaccination site at Islampur community centre on Sohna Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

‘Reluctance can only be tackled through positive messaging’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, who took the Covid-19 vaccine shot on Thursday said that hesitancy for vaccination can only be addressed through positive messaging
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal constructions in four colonies razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Continuing its drive against illegal colonies in the city, the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out an extensive demolition drive in four illegal colonies in and around Bhondsi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination of Gurugram’s front-line workers to start

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The district health department will start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations with the inoculation of front-line workers — Gurugram police personnel, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and revenue department staff — on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to block highways, take over tolls

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would hold a “chakka jam” (blockades) across both the states on February 6, on the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

NHAI imposes 3-cr penalty on Sohna road contractor for mishap last year

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) imposed a 3-crore penalty on the contractor responsible for building the Sohna road elevated project, a section of which crashed near Vipul Green condominium on August 22 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG develops app to track toilet facilities in city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
After receiving a large number of complaints from residents regarding the state of toilets in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has developed an app for its staff to monitor the facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

One killed, three critical in accident near Bilaspur crossing on NH-48

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
A 36-year-old woman was killed while three others, including two children, were critically injured after a speeding canter hit the car they were travelling in near the Bilaspur crossing on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram records warmest day of the year

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature rising to 13 degrees Celsius, up from 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP