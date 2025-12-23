Dust dominates pollution load on Gurugram roads, flags HSPCB

Around 60% of road stretches surveyed across Gurugram suffer from unpaved surfaces and dust accumulation, an extensive field audit conducted by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in late November has found. The findings come as the board reviews a draft clean action plan for 2026 prepared by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), senior officials said. Findings will be discussed with CAQM as the 2026 clean action plan is finalised and sent to central authorities. (HT Archive)

The audit, carried out on November 30 by 20 teams of the HSPCB, found that nearly 190 road stretches out of 340 surveyed were marred by dust due to potholes, unpaved surfaces and loose soil along road edges. Another 47 roads had uncovered construction and demolition (C&D) waste and construction material, while the remaining 29 had solid waste accumulation at multiple locations.

Some of the worst-affected areas were sectors 38 to 43, where all 13 surveyed roads showed dust accumulation. In Sector 46 and nearby areas, 23 of the 29 surveyed locations were affected by dust caused by potholes and broken pathways. These included Golf Drive, Centre Avenue, and roads in and around Jharsa village.

Areas with the maximum presence of construction and dust waste, including openly stored sand and silica, were identified on sector roads in Sectors 17 and 23, near the State Bank of India (SBI) building in Sector 18, on Rao Gajraj Singh Marg and in Udyog Vihar.

The survey report has been submitted to the HSPCB headquarters in Mohali, which will issue recommendations to local civic bodies. “The sprinkling measures undertaken on most roads were found to be inadequately done. As per studies, road dust contributes to nearly 30% of the emissions’ load. Based on an estimate of work required to clear the unpaved stretches, soon recommendations will be issued in this regard to the local civic bodies,” a senior HSPCB official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, the findings related to unpaved road surfaces caused by C&D waste and inadequate dust mitigation are expected to be discussed in an upcoming review meeting. “The observations on the draft clean action plan prepared by MCG are being reviewed. Once finalised, it will be shared with the central authorities, including the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM),” said another senior official at the HSPCB head office in Panchkula.

Officials said the November 30 survey was aimed at assessing the spread and severity of road dust across Gurugram. About 20 HSPCB teams were deployed across the city to examine unpaved stretches and identify dust sources. The CAQM-recommended field audit divided the district into 20 zones for a detailed, sector-wise assessment.

Meanwhile, MCG has procured 10 additional truck-mounted anti-smog guns, raising its total spraying capacity to 15 machines, officials said. The civic body’s draft action plan for 2026 proposes mechanised sweeping, regular water sprinkling, deployment of anti-smog guns and redevelopment of damaged road stretches on major and arterial roads to address road dust pollution.