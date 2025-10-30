Dust violations persist across key Gurugram stretches despite improved air quality readings

Even as the city’s only active air quality monitoring station at Vikas Sadan (maintained by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board) reported a “moderate” Air Quality Index (AQI) of 150 on Wednesday, large volumes of construction and road dust continued to blanket major stretches in Gurugram, in violation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) norms, motorists and experts said. This marked the third consecutive day of “moderate” AQI levels in Gurugram, which last logged a “poor” AQI of 236 on Sunday.

According to residents and experts, unswept roads, partially covered dumpsters, and openly dug construction sites along Maidawas Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Golf Course Extension Road were contributing heavily to particulate matter emissions. Scientific journals note that prolonged exposure to PM10, primarily caused by dusty conditions, is linked to asthma, bronchitis, wheezing, and coughing.

Gurugram’s sole operating air quality monitoring station (at Vikas Sadan) on Wednesday recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 149 µg/m³, peaking at 172 µg/m³. However, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app, PM10 readings were unavailable, leaving a gap in the city’s overall air quality assessment.

An HT spotcheck found visible layers of silica, brick powder, lime and concrete coating multiple road stretches despite Grap restrictions being in force. Partially covered trucks ferrying sand and debris were seen spilling dust, leaving thick trails behind. At around 2 pm, four dug-up sites spaced about 100 metres apart on Maidawas Road were found with piles of sand exposed, further dispersing fine particles due to vehicular movement. The PM10 levels along the connecting road to Golf Course Road were recorded at 178 µg/m³, nearly three times higher than the recommended safe limit.

District administration officials attributed the state of the road to transmission line work in progress. The connecting roads near several housing projects were also covered in debris and sand. “I usually avoid coming to this stretch due to construction dust spilling onto carriageways. It is nearly impossible to bear the unchecked levels of dust spread from here,” said Ramesh Suthar, a pick-and-drop rider.

On Golf Course Road, the footpath outside the Sector 55–56 metro station and the 2.6 km stretch connecting the Sector 53/54 metro station were covered with fine dust. The worn-off bituminous layer and exposed concrete further worsened conditions, locals said.

Dr Manoj Kumar, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), said, “Proper maintenance of roads and using pavement blocks instead of soil on road shoulders are necessary to cut PM10 emissions. Instead of solely relying on sprinklers, if we could collect road dust through mechanised sweepers, it would significantly reduce particulate matter resuspension.”

A 500-metre patch on Southern Peripheral Road near Mini Park had sand clouds rising as vehicles passed, with no sanitation workers in sight. Vendors at roadside tea stalls said they had been cleaning the area themselves. “The last time sanitation workers came for cleaning was a month ago,” said a cart owner, requesting not to be named, adding that Phase II of Grap had failed on the ground.

In response, Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said, “We have deployed water sprinklers on all major stretches in the city. Trucks carrying uncovered sand or construction materials will be penalised.” He added that the civic body was addressing residents’ complaints.