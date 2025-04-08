Dwarka e-way tunnel set to open May-end, to link IGI airport

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday said that a tunnel connecting the Dwarka expressway to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is scheduled to open by the end of May, adding that the opening of the facility will likely reduce traffic congestion on national highway 48 (NH-48), which links Delhi and Gurugram. The Gurugram MP said NHAI will also study the feasibility of an elevated road on NH-48, which may reduce congestion on the highway. (HT Archive)

Singh, the Gurugram MP, shared the update after meeting Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi.

“The minister has issued directions to NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) to prepare a report on the existing traffic between Gururgam and Delhi and submit it within three months. We were also informed that the tunnel on Dwarka expressway which connects with IGI airport is likely to be opened by the end of May, and this will reduce congestion on NH-48,” he said.

Singh and Gadkari also discussed the construction of an elevated road between Dhaula Kuan and Manesar, as well as the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

