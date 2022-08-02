Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram
Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer’s (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded ₹20,000 for clearing a bill of ₹1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress.
According to a complaint filed by Rajkumar, a resident of Lohatki village, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010. She underwent treatment at a private hospital at the beginning of this year. The family cleared the bills and then filed for reimbursement at the office according to protocol almost a month ago.
“I contacted Pawan Kumar to clear the bill following which he demanded ₹20,000. I requested him to take ₹10,000 as advance and promised to pay the remaining amount once the bill gets cleared. He agreed, following which moved the State Vigilance Bureau”, he said.
The bureau formed a special team and laid a trap to arrest the clerk. Police said they asked the complainant to meet the clerk at his office on Monday and bring the advance payment of ₹10,000. “The vigilance sleuths were deployed in plain clothes outside the office and asked the complainant to call them while handing over the cash. The team caught clerk red-handed while he was accepting the bribe on the fourth floor of the building,” said a senior police officer.
Gurugram resident claims his Noida house ‘grabbed’; tenant says case in court
A top corporate professional working with a leading home appliances brand has accused the tenant of forcibly occupying his property in Noida even after expiration of the lease agreement. The latter claims that the case is sub-judice and has accused the corporate boss of threatening him. Mathur has alleged that the tenant filed a fake case on the day his lease deed has expired. Hindustan Times reached to the other side for their response.
With liquor shops shut in Delhi, sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept
Gurugram: The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor has gone up by nearly 33% in GuGurugram (east)ue to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday.
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
