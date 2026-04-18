Eight DTCP teams to remove encroachments in 29 colonies from today

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) will initiate a five-day demolition drive in 29 private licensed colonies in the city to remove encroachments on internal roads, and to identify illegal constructions in houses that have stilt floors, officials said on Friday. According to DTCP officials, eight teams have been constituted, along with support from police, for the drive starting from today.

According to DTCP officials, eight teams have been constituted, along with support from police, for the drive starting from today.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, during a press conference on Friday said that the drive against encroachments on roads is being carried out in compliance of the order of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has stayed the stilt plus four floors policy of the state government, citing inadequate infrastructure and encroachments on internal roads.

“All encroachments––green areas, lawns, boundary walls, among others––made on the right of way of internal roads of licensed colonies will be demolished,” he said, adding that the directions were issued by Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary, town and country planning department.

DTCP officials said that enforcement action will be implemented across 29 plotted residential colonies, including South City 1, 2, and 3; Sushant Lok 1, 2, and 3; Uppal South End; Vipul World; Vatika City; Rosewood City; DLF Phases 1 through 5;, BPTP Astaire Gardens; Central Park Flower Valley; BPTP Amstoria; Nirvana Country; DLF Almeida; Saraswati Kunj; Ireo City; Ansal Essencia and Versalia, Greenwood City; Mayfield Garden; G-99, among others.

As per the department, during the drive, the teams will also remove all the internal gates that have been installed illegally. “Illegal ramps, guard rooms, gensets installed on road sides will be removed,” said Madholia, adding that in the first phase action will be limited to roads, while the teams will also conduct survey of houses were stilt parking is being misused by constructing rooms or other such covered spaces.

Madholia said to a survey to identify “stilt parking” facilities within residential houses would be conducted during this drive. Following the survey, notices will be issued to homeowners and legal action such as FIR, cancelling the occupation certificate, among others, will be taken against them, apart from imposing a ban on registration of sale and purchase of such properties.

On April 2, Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued a stay order on the approval of new building plans for four-storeyed houses with stilt parking facilities. During the hearing the court had made observations regarding about inadequate infrastructure in residential colonies and directed the Haryana government to take action against encroachments on internal roads and on the stilt floors.

Renuka Singh, senior town planner, Gururgam, who has constituted the DTCP teams, said, “An action taken report will be submitted to the government. The department also appeals to all stakeholders to remove the violations voluntarily otherwise action will be taken,” she said.