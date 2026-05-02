In a bid to reduce pollution and improve waste management across Gurugram, Haryana environment and forest minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of environment norms. Env minister reviews compliance of environmental norms

According to officials, during the meeting, the minister reviewed key areas including air and water pollution control, solid, C&D waste management, ban on single-use plastic, STPs and CETPs status, among others. Senior officials including additional chief secretary Sudhir Rajpal and officials from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) were present.

Singh directed officials to take action on construction sites larger than 500 square yards that are not registered on the dust portal. He also ordered strict monitoring of registered sites and installing barricades to reduce dust pollution. Officials told HT that an inspection on nearlu 400 such sites will be conducted in the next 15 days.

During the meeting, HSPCB member secretary Yogesh Kumar said 29 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations are operational across the state, with 23 more planned in the NCR. Additionally, 46 manual monitoring stations and four testing laboratories are functional. A total of 3,866 construction sites have also been registered on the Dust Portal for real-time monitoring.

Officials said that 56 mechanised sweeping machines operational in NCR cities and 91 more planned. Around 60 anti-smog guns and 160 water sprinklers are currently in use. Under the city action plan, 1,203 km of roads have been identified for dust-free development, with 119 km already redeveloped in the first quarter of 2026.

On reducing water pollution, the minister directed identification of all untreated discharge points under the Yamuna Action Plan and strict action against violators. Officials said that six STPs with a combined capacity of 133 MLD are under construction and are expected to be completed by March 2027. In addition, seven existing STPs with a capacity of 288.5 MLD are being upgraded, while 11 new plants with a total capacity of 425 MLD have been proposed.

The government has set a target to reduce Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in drains to below 10 mg/L by December 31, 2027. The minister directed strict industrial monitoring and formation of inspection teams to prevent illegal discharge.

Reviewing enforcement on single-use plastic, officials said 6,863 challans were issued, ₹60.86 lakh in fines imposed, and 5,800 kg of plastic seized between December 2025 and April 2026.

Singh also reviewed the Bandhwari landfill, RMC plants, and slaughterhouses, directing faster disposal of legacy waste and strict compliance with environmental standards.