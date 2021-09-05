EWS plots in DLF Phase 3 under scanner for violations

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) is surveying EWS plots in DLF Phase-3 to check violations of additional constructions and commercial activities.

DTCP officials said that there are 2,600 plots allotted for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the area and that they have surveyed around 1,300 such plots.

Officials said that the violations will be compiled after the survey and notices issued for restoring plots to adhere to norms. They are also checking if occupancy certificates (OC) have been obtained and if additional constructions have been carried out after getting OCs.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said, “There are 2,600 plots in the EWS category and the major issues are of additional constructions beyond permissible limit, commercial activities (which are not allowed on residential plots) and changes to plans after getting approvals. The survey data will reveal the extent of violations in each plot and on the basis of it, notices will be issued.”

Bhath said that property owners will be asked to clear the violations, stop commercial activities and demolish additional constructions within a stipulated period. “If the owners don’t follow the directions, then FIRs would be registered as per the rules and sealing carried out,” he said.

DTCP officials said that the survey will be completed within this week.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that strict action would be taken against violators who are running commercial operations. “In March, we sealed around 150 EWS plots where commercial operations were being run. Commercial activities need to be stopped and all changes to structures have to be cleared. If these owners are continuing with the violations, FIRs would be registered against them as well,” he said.

In March, the enforcement team sealed around 150 shops where commercial activities, including saloons, property dealer offices, restaurants, medical shops, grocery shops, and other businesses, were being run.