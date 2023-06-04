A scuffle between two families over the use of facewash at a common bathroom in Gurugram’s Sector 40 led to a man from one family suffering stab wounds, while a woman from the other family fractured her knee, police officers aware of the matter said. Man stabbed, woman injured after fight over facewash

Police identified the injured as Mohammad Mazrul, 35, who was stabbed multiple times, and Salma, 32, (single name), who was assaulted. They said the incident occurred on May 19, but the first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident was filed on June 2.

According to officers, Salma’s daughter Reshma used a facewash kept in the common bathroom by Mazrul’s relative Jasmine. Investigators said that evening, another fight broke out, and Reshma’s husband Sadimul picked up a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed Mazrul, while Mazrul’s family assaulted Salma. Police said Sadimul has been arrested, while an FIR has been lodged against Mazrul’s family members.

