Faridabad : 20-yr-old arrested for murder of teen in Adarsh Nagar

Gurugram: The Faridabad police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Sector 12 for the murder of a 19-year-old college student at the latter’s home in Adarsh Nagar, officers said on Thursday. The Faridabad police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Sector 12 for the murder of a 19-year-old college student at the latter’s home in Adarsh Nagar, officers said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

According to police, the deceased, identified as Arun Kumar, was a student at a college in Rohtak and was back in Faridabad for Raksha Bandhan when he was shot dead at his Adarsh Nagar home on Monday.

Officers said the arrested suspect lived in the same locality as the deceased. A crime branch team, led by sub-inspector Ashok Rathee, nabbed him on Wednesday evening and recovered a motorcycle and country-made pistol used in the crime.

Investigators said that after his arrest, the suspect disclosed that his minor sister had allegedly died by suicide on July 24 after she was scolded by her parents when her relationship with another boy named Priyanshu — a friend of Arun — came to light.

Police said that a case for abetment to suicide and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered against Priyanshu at the Adarsh Nagar police station, and he was arrested.

Inspector Amit Kumar, station house officer of Adarsh Nagar police station, said the suspect suspected that Arun was responsible for his sister’s death.

“He didn’t know Arun’s Rohtak address and waited for him to return home. He got the opportunity on Raksha Bandhan and shot him dead,” the inspector said.