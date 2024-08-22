 Faridabad : 20-yr-old arrested for murder of teen in Adarsh Nagar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Faridabad : 20-yr-old arrested for murder of teen in Adarsh Nagar

ByDebashish Karmakar
Aug 23, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Officers said the arrested suspect lived in the same locality as the deceased. A crime branch team, led by sub-inspector Ashok Rathee, nabbed him on Wednesday evening and recovered a motorcycle and country-made pistol used in the crime

Gurugram: The Faridabad police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Sector 12 for the murder of a 19-year-old college student at the latter’s home in Adarsh Nagar, officers said on Thursday.

The Faridabad police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Sector 12 for the murder of a 19-year-old college student at the latter’s home in Adarsh Nagar, officers said on Thursday. (Representational Image)
The Faridabad police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Sector 12 for the murder of a 19-year-old college student at the latter’s home in Adarsh Nagar, officers said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

According to police, the deceased, identified as Arun Kumar, was a student at a college in Rohtak and was back in Faridabad for Raksha Bandhan when he was shot dead at his Adarsh Nagar home on Monday.

Officers said the arrested suspect lived in the same locality as the deceased. A crime branch team, led by sub-inspector Ashok Rathee, nabbed him on Wednesday evening and recovered a motorcycle and country-made pistol used in the crime.

Investigators said that after his arrest, the suspect disclosed that his minor sister had allegedly died by suicide on July 24 after she was scolded by her parents when her relationship with another boy named Priyanshu — a friend of Arun — came to light.

Police said that a case for abetment to suicide and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered against Priyanshu at the Adarsh Nagar police station, and he was arrested.

Inspector Amit Kumar, station house officer of Adarsh Nagar police station, said the suspect suspected that Arun was responsible for his sister’s death.

“He didn’t know Arun’s Rohtak address and waited for him to return home. He got the opportunity on Raksha Bandhan and shot him dead,” the inspector said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Faridabad : 20-yr-old arrested for murder of teen in Adarsh Nagar
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On