Faridabad cement plant raided for operating on revenue land without clearance

Joint teams of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the chief minister’s (CM) flying squad on Saturday inspected an unauthorised ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Sector 89. According to HSPCB officials, the plant was found operating on a revenue property of Bhupani village without a valid environment clearance certificate from the board. A senior official said the board had received several complaints from villagers raising environmental concerns. (Representational image/HT)

A senior official at HSPCB’s regional office in Faridabad said the board had received several complaints from villagers raising environmental concerns.

“A surprise inspection was conducted after the CM’s flying squad received a tip-off about the RMC plant operators not following pollution control norms,” the official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the RMC plant’s owners failed to provide a legitimate consent to operate (CTO) and consent to establish (CTE) documents required to set up an RMC plant.

“They were running the plant from a secluded location along a sector road. No dust suppression and leak-proof storage maintenance measures were being undertaken at the unit,” the official added.

HSPCB records also showed no permission was taken for the site, although a daily stock of cement, crushers, and other materials was found. “A notice has been issued to the operator for running the plant without permission,” the official said.

The RMC plant was prohibited from conducting any further operations in the vicinity. “Further action, including a hefty environmental compensation, will be decided after the investigation,” he said.

On Thursday last week, another such unauthorised jeans factory operating from Sector 69 in IMT was sealed after it was found dispersing wastewater into drains, the official added.