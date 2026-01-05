Faridabad doctor cheated of ₹41.5 lakh in online trading scam

A 42-year-old doctor was allegedly cheated of ₹41.5 lakh in an online trading scam, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on December 24, 2025, when cyber fraudsters directed the victim to deposit an instalment of ₹30 lakh in order to withdraw ₹1.57 crore from a fake trading account in his name, said officials. Officials said once the victim was convinced of earning 40-60% in returns, he initially invested ₹5,000.

A senior official at the NIT Cyberpolice station said the victim, a resident of the Housing Board area in sector 49, had already invested nearly ₹10.5 lakh before being lured to invest a large deposit. The fraudsters assured him that 20% of the profits earned since November 2025 would be deducted as commission.

“The complainant first came in contact with cyber fraudsters through two Telegram channels in August, 2026. He was added in a group managed by a person named ‘Keli’, who used to post screenshots of huge earnings by their clients via investments,” the senior official said.

Officials said once the victim was convinced of earning 40-60% in returns, he initially invested ₹5,000. “The complainant alleged that he was trained by two so-called trading experts, who convinced him to invest another ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh in separate instalments on December 06 and 12, 2025,” a senior official added.

Investigations said the money was again drawn through a web link from the victim’s bank account on December 24 by promising him three times the deposited money.

“After repeatedly asking for the returns, the accused stopped responding to the victim’s calls. He then realised he had been cheated,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.

Yadav said an FIR under section 318(4) (provisions of cheating) of the Bahartiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified suspects on Saturday at NIT Cyberpolice station. “Through technical surveillance, we are trying to ascertain their identities and whereabouts. Strict action will be taken against the suspects,” Yadav said, adding that efforts are underway to recover the defrauded money.