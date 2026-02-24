Edit Profile
    Faridabad fire toll rises to six as two more victims die during treatment in Delhi

    Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that at least two people, including Vijay Monga, 65, Kalka Lubricant Trading Firm owner, are still critical and undergoing treatment.

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 8:30 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    The death toll in the Faridabad fire rose to six after two more victims succumbed to burn injuries during treatment in Delhi, police said on Monday.

    Forensic experts have collected samples of lubricants, chemicals and other items from the spot and are awaiting the report.
    Forensic experts have collected samples of lubricants, chemicals and other items from the spot and are awaiting the report.

    Officials said that Ranbir, 44, one of the two injured firefighters, died at AIIMS Trauma Centre at 9 pm on Sunday. Within hours of Kumar’s death, Brij Pal, 21, also succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung hospital.

    Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that at least two people, including Vijay Monga, 65, Kalka Lubricant Trading Firm owner, are still critical and undergoing treatment in Delhi.

    Earlier, Ranbir’s colleague, Bhuvi Chand, 45, and police sub-inspector Ravi Kumar, 28, died at Safdarjung hospital on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

    Vijay’s son, Abhishek Monga, 37, co-owner of the lubricant shop and his employee, Pradeep Kumar, 21, of Sanjay Colony, also died during their treatment.

    Meanwhile,Yadav said that they have not been able to make any development in the case as people have either died or are still undergoing treatment.

    “Forensic experts have collected samples of lubricants, chemicals and other items from the spot and are awaiting the report,” he said.

    On February 16, a fire had erupted in one of the fire CNC machines at the Shiv steel shop in sector-24, Faridabad, which then resulted in an explosion. The fire spread to the lubricant shop and several lubricant and chemical filled drums exploded, leaving 37 injured.

