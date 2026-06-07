Faridabad man finds him dead on paper while seeking govt assistance

Gurugram: An attempt by a 56-year-old man in Faridabad to get financial assistance for his daughter’s wedding under the Haryana government’s Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun scheme turned into a nightmare after he discovered that he had been declared dead in official records two years ago. It all came to light when the 56-year-old mans application for ₹71,000 assistance under the scheme was rejected in February, and while seeking details from the officials (Representative photo)

It all came to light when Kumar’s application for ₹71,000 assistance under the scheme was rejected in February, and while seeking details from the officials, he found himself dead and his wife, Parvati Devi, a widow on the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) portal, a record of residents’ details.

Kumar, a resident of Faridabad’s Sector-8, who works as a salesman in a garment shop earning ₹

16,000 a month, said that after failing to get the required assistance from the state government, he borrowed money from his relatives and friends for his daughter’s wedding arrangements in February.

“I have been running from pillar to post to rectify the records, but officials have been demanding marriage certificates, witnesses, affidavits and several other documents which are not possible for me to produce,” he said.

Kumar said officials asked him to submit a marriage certificate to establish his relationship with his wife.

“My marriage took place in 1995. I don’t have a marriage registration certificate,” he said.

However, the matter came to the cognisance of the senior officials when he appeared before a grievance redressal cell under a special camp on June 1.

Additional deputy commissioner, Faridabad, Anjali Shrotriya, said the matter has come to her notice and corrective measures are being taken to rectify the records.

“His wife’s status has already been changed from widow to married. His name will also be restored in records soon,” Shrotriya said.

“The discrepancy stemmed from incorrect details entered during the PPP registration process,” she said.

Kumar said he has already spent money on hiring a lawyer to obtain the documents.