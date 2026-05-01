Faridabad, Faridabad Police has arrested a man on Friday for allegedly killing his a woman, whose body was found in Ballabgarh last week, police said. Faridabad Police arrest man for killing woman in Ballabgarh

The police arrested Beeru, 36, near Lakhani Chowk, Mujesar. He is a resident of Kheri Murar village in Rewari district and works with a private company in Faridabad, they said.

According to the police, the woman's body was found in Ballabgarh's Adarsh vegetable market on April 22. Following the post-mortem, the police registered a murder case at the Ballabgarh City Police Station and identified her as Feroza alias Aarti, 44, a native of West Bengal.

During the investigation, it was revealed she had a court marriage in 2000, but, for the last 13 years, she has been living with the accused's brother, Sunny. police said.

According to the police, after Sunny's death, Beeru, whose wife left him four years ago, came in friendship with her.

"During interrogation, he revealed that he had an illicit relationship with Firoza, who repeatedly demanded money from him and threatened to complain to the police if her demands were not met," ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said.

On the night of April 21, he came to the Ballabgarh bus stand and met Firoza, after which they both drank alcohol, and Beeru allegedly raped her, the officer said.

Following this, Firoza fought Beeru and threatened to implicate him in a case. Fearing this, he allegedly killed her by hitting her multiple times with a brick, and subsequently, he fled the spot, he said.

He said that Beeru has a prior criminal record. Four cases are registered against him, and he was released from jail just two months ago in an NDPS case.

The police are further questioning the accused, the officer said.

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